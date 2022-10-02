UHV will host a Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting for the new UHV Counseling Training Clinic from 2-4 p.m. on Oct. 5 at UHV Katy, Room 106, 22400 Grand Circle Boulevard in Katy.
The University of Houston-Victoria’s Professional Counseling program will open its first Counseling Training Clinic, starting fall 2022. A grand opening is scheduled for 2-4 p.m. on Oct. 5. This event will include program remarks, introductions of faculties and students running the clinic and services offered at the clinic. The opening will conclude with a ribbon cutting. Light refreshments will be served.
The clinic is designed to assist graduate counseling students and help them gain practical experience as they serve mental health needs of people in the community. All students at the clinic will receive high-quality supervision from licensed faculty counselors. The Counseling Training Clinic will be open at UHV Katy to serve the Katy community free of cost. The free Counseling Training Clinic will offer services that include individual counseling, play therapy and family counseling, all provided by our master’s level counselor interns.