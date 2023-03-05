A staff member in the University of Houston-Victoria Human Resources office was recognized Feb.28 as the 2022 Employee of the Year for her friendly demeanor, dependability and customer service skills.
Connie Rodriguez, a senior office assistant in Human Resources, was honored during the UHV Faculty & Staff Recognition Luncheon. Faculty and staff who are celebrating employment anniversaries at the university also were recognized during the luncheon, including Paul Carlson, a professor of education, who was recognized for 50 years of service to the university.
“Connie and Paul are two great examples of the dedication and drive of the faculty and staff here at UHV,” UHV President Bob Glenn said. “They both have made a positive impact in the UHV community, and we are so pleased to honor them for their service to the university.”
Rodriguez was hired in November 2007 and has remained in Human Resources for her entire career at UHV. Her roles have included office assistant and senior office assistant. She aids new hires by helping them get their UHV identification badge, onboarding paperwork and answering any questions new employees may have.
Some of the comments about Rodriguez for Employee of the Year included how she is organized and efficient in everything she does and is a dedicated member of the UHV community.
“Connie is a friendly face to anyone who walks through our doors,” said Devon Camacho, UHV payroll and records manager. “She provides great customer service to employees and students as well as those in our community. Connie is a pleasure to work with and alongside. She is dependable, organized and efficient in everything she does. We appreciate her attention to detail and consistency as it relates to our processes and procedures. Ultimately, Connie is a dedicated member of our UHV community, and we are very proud of her!”
UHV employees choose the Employee of the Year by casting votes on an email ballot listing each 2022 UHV Employee of the Month. For Rodriguez, one of her favorite parts about her job is helping new hires with their UHV identification badge.
“I want people to feel like I am on their team,” she said. “Whether it’s students, faculty or staff, when you walk in for an ID, I want you to feel at home. I’ll treat you like you are family, and I think people really appreciate that.”
Carlson is one of the founding faculty members of UHV. He started at the university when it was still the University of Houston Victoria Center. He teaches education courses in Victoria and online, as well as a course at UHV Katy. Carlson also has been involved in different areas of the university, including developing new academic programs and as a member of numerous committees, such as search committees for members of the university’s faculty and administration and the Faculty Senate.
“It’s been a long haul, and we’ve come a long way from where we started,” Carlson said. “We have good quality faculty, and I’ve enjoyed working with our students.”
Rodriguez received a $500 check and a plaque. Her name will also be engraved on the Employee of the Year plaque displayed in Conference Room A in University West.
A similar luncheon for faculty and staff at UHV Katy was held Thursday.
