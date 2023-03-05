A staff member in the University of Houston-Victoria Human Resources office was recognized Feb.28 as the 2022 Employee of the Year for her friendly demeanor, dependability and customer service skills.

Connie Rodriguez, a senior office assistant in Human Resources, was honored during the UHV Faculty & Staff Recognition Luncheon. Faculty and staff who are celebrating employment anniversaries at the university also were recognized during the luncheon, including Paul Carlson, a professor of education, who was recognized for 50 years of service to the university.

“Connie and Paul are two great examples of the dedication and drive of the faculty and staff here at UHV,” UHV President Bob Glenn said. “They both have made a positive impact in the UHV community, and we are so pleased to honor them for their service to the university.”

Rodriguez was hired in November 2007 and has remained in Human Resources for her entire career at UHV. Her roles have included office assistant and senior office assistant. She aids new hires by helping them get their UHV identification badge, onboarding paperwork and answering any questions new employees may have.

Some of the comments about Rodriguez for Employee of the Year included how she is organized and efficient in everything she does and is a dedicated member of the UHV community.

“Connie is a friendly face to anyone who walks through our doors,” said Devon Camacho, UHV payroll and records manager. “She provides great customer service to employees and students as well as those in our community. Connie is a pleasure to work with and alongside. She is dependable, organized and efficient in everything she does. We appreciate her attention to detail and consistency as it relates to our processes and procedures. Ultimately, Connie is a dedicated member of our UHV community, and we are very proud of her!”

UHV employees choose the Employee of the Year by casting votes on an email ballot listing each 2022 UHV Employee of the Month. For Rodriguez, one of her favorite parts about her job is helping new hires with their UHV identification badge.

“I want people to feel like I am on their team,” she said. “Whether it’s students, faculty or staff, when you walk in for an ID, I want you to feel at home. I’ll treat you like you are family, and I think people really appreciate that.”

Carlson is one of the founding faculty members of UHV. He started at the university when it was still the University of Houston Victoria Center. He teaches education courses in Victoria and online, as well as a course at UHV Katy. Carlson also has been involved in different areas of the university, including developing new academic programs and as a member of numerous committees, such as search committees for members of the university’s faculty and administration and the Faculty Senate.

“It’s been a long haul, and we’ve come a long way from where we started,” Carlson said. “We have good quality faculty, and I’ve enjoyed working with our students.”

In addition to Rodriguez, others listed on the ballot were:

Angelina Janzen, admissions coordinator in Admissions

Briana Vega, senior administrative secretary in the Office of the Provost

Donna Hoover, executive administrative assistant in the Office of the President

Eunice Mesa, talent development manager in Human Resources

Dre Dervishi, systems analyst in Information Technology

Donna LeLeux, senior administrative assistant in the Office of the Provost

Paula Edging, administrative assistant in the College of Natural & Applied Science

Cesar Gonzalez, coordinator in Student Life

Melody Olsen, accounts payable specialist in Administration and Finance

Linda Upham, senior secretary in the College of Business

Bert Gonzalez, senior maintenance technician in Facilities

Rodriguez received a $500 check and a plaque. Her name will also be engraved on the Employee of the Year plaque displayed in Conference Room A in University West.

A similar luncheon for faculty and staff at UHV Katy was held Thursday.

Employees who have worked at the university for five, 10, 15, 20, 25, 30, 35 and 40 years also were also recognized. Each employee’s name, title and department are listed below:

Five Years

Garrett Adair – Head coach for the men’s and women’s golf teams

Willie Black Jr. – Assistant professor in the College of Education & Health Professions

Katherine Burke – Residence Life coordinator

Meghan Christensen – Assistant coach for the UHV Softball team

Nicole Eugene – Assistant professor in the College of Liberal Arts & Social Sciences

Brooke Garcia – Assistant clinical professor in the College of Business

Alberto Gonzales – Facilities event technician in Facilities Services

Deborah Green – Student receivables specialist in Business Services

Randall Jasek – Senior network administrator in Information Technology

Eliamani Juma – Student recruitment coordinator in Enrollment Management and New Student Experience

Shayna Landers – Academic advisor in the College of Liberal Arts & Social Sciences

Stephanie Machicek – Budget director in the Budget Office

Mikael Samaniego-Lira – Graphic designer in Marketing & Communications

Bianca Singh – Senior financial aid specialist in Financial Aid

Linda Upham – Senior secretary in the College of Business

Erica Valle – Assistant director of Financial Aid

Jada Walton – Human resources employment coordinator in Human Resources

Yuan Wang – Assistant professor in the College of Business

Sara Zedaker – Assistant professor in the College of Liberal Arts & Social Sciences

10 Years

Devon Camacho – Payroll and records manager in Human Resources

Craig Goodman – Associate professor in the College of Liberal Arts & Social Sciences

Doug Heinold – Assistant baseball coach

Bonnie Hermes – Senior accountant in Finance

Carol Keeney – Business services assistant in Business Services

Veronica Lopez – Director of admissions processing in Admissions

Mark Martinez – Senior business advisor in the UHV Small Business Development Center

Felicity Medrano – Web developer in Enrollment Strategy & Marketing

Joann Olson – Associate provost for research and dean of graduate studies

Mary Ramos – Shuttle services supervisor in Student Services & Judicial Affairs

George Rodriguez – Creative services manager in Marketing & Communications

Jeremy Sanchez – PeopleSoft Functional analyst and interim director of campus solutions in Enrollment Management

Angela Simmons – Associate director of enrollment management

Diane Tippit – Senior administrative secretary in UHV Athletics

Elena Torres – Counselor and confidential advisor in Students Services & Judicial Affairs

Ziyun Yang – Associate professor in the College of Business

15 Years

Katherine Bacon – Associate professor in the College of Education & Health Professions

Christopher Burford – Systems analyst in Information Technology

John Burke – Senior director of Facilities Services

Tracey Fox – Director of administration and student services in the College of Liberal Arts & Social Sciences

Amy Guillot – Professor in the College of Education & Health Professions

Billy Lagal – Director of Enrollment Strategy & Marketing

Ana Laura Pineda – Academic advisor in the College of Liberal Arts & Social Sciences

Connie Rodriguez – Senior office assistant in Human Resources

Beverly Tomek – Associate provost for curriculum and student success

20 Years

Chien-Ping Chen – Professor in the College of Business

Tracy Damborsky – Administrative assistant in Facilities Services

Jeffrey Di Leo – Professor in the College of Liberal Arts & Social Sciences

Xavier Garza-Gomez – Professor in the College of Business

June Nelson – Financial report manager in Finance

Ronald Salazar – Professor in the College of Business

David Summers – Associate professor in the College of Business

Jifu Wang – Associate dean of international programs in the College of Business

25 Years

Marci Wallace – Web and digital media manager in Marketing & Communications

Lois Lemke – Bursar in Business Services

30 Years

Linda Hayes – Professor in the College of Business

Carolyn Mallory – Manager of financial aid compliance

Melody Olsen – Accounts payable specialist in Finance

35 Years

Luh-Yu Ren – Associate professor in the College of Business

40 Years

Sherrie Kroll – Manager of systems administration in Information Technology

Karen Locher – Senior director of the UHV Library.