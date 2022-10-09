Administrators from the University of Houston-Victoria and Katy Independent School District met on Sept. 29 at UHV Katy to discuss how educators at the two schools could encourage more interest in higher education in the district.
Attending the meeting were 15 Katy ISD administrators including assistant superintendents, directors, coordinators and other district leaders, as well as seven UHV leaders including deans, an associate dean, an assistant provost and three faculty members.
Administrators from the UHV College of Education & Health professions and the UHV College of Liberal Arts & Social Sciences shared information about programs that current Katy ISD teachers could pursue in order to grow their knowledge and gain new certifications.
The goal of the meeting was to find solutions to the nationwide teacher shortage and its impact on schools in Katy. In particular, Katy ISD expressed interest in partnering in areas that would support school counselors, licensed specialists in school psychology, educational diagnosticians and teachers.