The University of Houston-Victoria's nursing program recently received accreditation from a national accreditation agency for the next decade after years of meeting standards and a thorough review of the program.
The UHV Registered Nurse to Bachelor of Science in Nursing program received accreditation from the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education, an autonomous accrediting agency that is officially recognized by the U.S. Secretary of Education. The program, which originally was accredited in 2018 for five years, went under an extensive review process to earn accreditation until the end of June 2033. The accreditation is effective as of Oct. 19, 2022, which was the first day of the agency’s on-site evaluation at UHV.
“We are thrilled to receive this news about our nursing program,” said Rachel Martinez, dean of the UHV College of Education & Health Professions. “This was accomplished through the hard work of the UHV nursing faculty and staff. Our nursing program has helped prepare leaders in health care, and with this continued accreditation, prospective students can trust that they are receiving a top-notch education at UHV.”
The program’s accreditation granted by the CCNE Board of Commissioners confirms that the program adheres to its standards of Baccalaureate and Graduate Nursing Programs. In addition, the accreditation of the program demonstrates the program’s vision and mission of commitment to serving its communities’ educational needs by engaging in effective educational practices, said Dorothy Thomas, director of the UHV nursing program.
Nursing faculty as well as university staff and leaders, including the UHV president, provost and dean of the university’s education college collaborated for the reaccreditation process.
“The accreditation agency addresses continuous improvement, promotes quality and integrity, and the bigger picture of how nursing practice impacts health care and patient care,” Thomas said. “In our nursing program, we strive to deliver the best educational practices for our students, and we are excited that the agency recognizes that UHV’s program is in line with the highest standards of nursing practices.”
In addition to the on-site evaluation, part of the accreditation process included interviewing multiple people about the effectiveness of the program, including faculty, staff, current nursing students, alumni and community members. By receiving great reviews from those interviewed, it solidified that the UHV nursing program has provided a high level of service, said Norma Hinojosa, manager of student services for the UHV nursing program.
“When nurses want to receive a higher education, they want to receive that education from an accredited nursing program and our university provides that,” Hinojosa said. “We appreciate the participation and testimonials of our student nurses and alumni. This accreditation is significant for both our current and future nursing students, and we look forward to continuing to serve the needs of our community.”
With this accreditation, the program will have to submit yearly reports and a continuous improvement progress report at the midpoint of the accreditation term. The next on-site evaluation will take place during fall 2032.
The UHV RN to BSN program is an online program for nurses who already have an associate degree in nursing or a registered nurse diploma. The program admits students five times each academic year, and students can enroll part time or full time. Students in the program can expect a curriculum that helps with graduate studies, leadership roles, best nursing practices and patient care. The program can be completed in as little as a year or two, depending on the student’s schedule. Additionally, the program is affordable, and there are numerous scholarships available for students, including scholarships from the M.G. & Lillie A. Johnson Foundation and the Mary Virginia Jacobs Nursing Scholarship Endowment.
To learn more about the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education, go to www.ccneaccreditation.org.
For more information about how to apply for the UHV nursing program, contact nursing@uhv.edu.