The University of Houston-Victoria nursing program recently was ranked as one of the top online programs in the state for its quality, affordability and commitment to student success by a national higher education health care website.
EduMed.org, a website that supports higher education in health and provides complimentary resource materials to help students find scholarships, financial aid and top nursing, health care administration, public health, and other medical and health degree programs, recently announced its 2023 online nursing program rankings.
The UHV Registered Nurse to Bachelor of Science in Nursing program was ranked fourth in the state in the “Best Online Nursing Schools and Programs in Texas” category, and fourth in the “Best Online RN to BSN Programs in Texas.”
To determine the rankings, the website researched and analyzed 7,700 accredited schools using data from accredited universities and the U.S. Department of Education. The website also looked at academic counseling services, career placement services, student-to-faculty ratio, tuition, financial aid and amount of aid per student.
“We are proud of our online nursing program’s inclusion on these lists of top online nursing programs in the state,” said Rachel Martinez, dean of the UHV College of Education & Health Professions. “Our nursing faculty work hard to make sure our students are prepared for the next step in their careers. Through this program, our students can work full time and earn their bachelor’s degree on their own time, while also being able to use the knowledge and skills they are learning immediately in their jobs.”
The UHV RN to BSN program is an online program for nurses who already have an associate degree in nursing or a registered nurse diploma. The program admits students five times each academic year, and students can enroll part time or full time. The program can be completed in as little as a year or two, depending on the student’s schedule.
Many students in the program are working nurses from across the state, and the RN to BSN program includes a curriculum that helps students with graduate studies, leadership roles, best nursing practices and patient care, said Dorothy Thomas, interim director of the UHV nursing program and clinical assistant professor. A bachelor’s degree in nursing also is becoming a requirement at many hospitals and other health care organizations, making the RN to BSN program a window of opportunity for students. Additionally, the program is affordable, and there are numerous scholarships available for students, including scholarships from the M.G. and Lillie A. Johnson Foundation and the Mary Virginia Jacobs Nursing Scholarship Endowment.
“I think it is great that our program was included in these rankings, as we strive to be the best and provide our nurses with all the educational services they need,” Thomas said. “We strive to have rapid communication with students and always welcome feedback from them. We are here for our nurses and want them to excel in our program and their careers.”