The University of Houston-Victoria opened a new exhibit Tuesday to celebrate the university’s 50th anniversary and honor some of the people and organizations that helped UHV become what it is today.
The 50 Faces of UHV exhibit opened with a campus tour Tuesday evening. Fifty portraits of people and organizations that have supported UHV from its establishment in 1973 to today are placed in five buildings on campus – University West, Center, South, North and Commons. About 150 attendees, including some of the honorees, took a walking tour of campus to see each of the portraits and learn about how the people impacted UHV and Victoria.
The exhibit features 10 portraits in each of the five campus buildings. Each portrait is accompanied by a card with a short paragraph of information about the person. There also will be a QR code for attendees to scan to read a longer profile of the honorees.
The exhibit is free and open to the public. It can be viewed any time that UHV’s campus is open. For more information about the exhibit and where to find the portraits, contact UHV Marketing & Communications at 361-570-4341 or news@uhv.edu.