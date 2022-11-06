When Chance Glenn thinks of the values inclusion and diversity, he envisions a society in which individuals accept their various strengths and weaknesses and work together to make society better for everyone.
Now, after years of working toward that vision of a better future, his research and efforts have been recognized by the EarthLight Foundation and New Worlds Institute. On Oct. 28, Glenn was awarded the Permission to Dream award during the Space Cowboy Masquerade Ball during the New Worlds 2022 Conference in Austin.
“Receiving this recognition means so much to me because it is an acknowledgement that my work and dreams for the future have merit,” said Glenn, the University of Houston-Victoria provost and vice president for academic affairs. “It is so encouraging to know that leaders in the scientific community see the work I am doing and agree that these efforts matter.”
The Permission to Dream award recognizes a project or person who has contributed to the inspiration and education of young people, especially in terms of space exploration or expanding life and human communities into space. Glenn was recognized for his work supporting STEM education, including founding the Morningbird Foundation. The foundation is a nonprofit that is focused on promoting STEM fields and careers to underserved and underrepresented populations. It uses training, coaching, consulting, social media, scholarships and donations to accomplish its mission.
“Provost Glenn has a passion for promoting STEM studies, especially in underserved and underrepresented communities,” UHV President Bob Glenn said. “This award is a clear indication that his work is making an impact, and UHV is proud to see one of our top administrators achieve this level of success. This is proof that he is the right person to take the lead as UHV develops more programs in STEM fields in the years to come.”
In addition to receiving the award, Glenn also was able to make a presentation about some of his research during the conference. His research looks at some of the mathematics involved in warp technology, which is a type of space travel used in popular science fiction shows, such as "Star Trek."
Glenn grew up watching the original "Star Trek" series, and the show’s portrayal of a future where humanity comes together and collaborates for the betterment of all left a lasting impression on him.
“It means a lot to me that I was able to share my ideas and work on concepts for future space travel with others as well as receive recognition for supporting future scientists and leaders,” Glenn said. “I want to be part of the effort to create technology and advancements not just for the sake of having it or just for exclusive access, but to be beneficial for all humanity. I feel like this award has put me forward as a leader in that discussion.”