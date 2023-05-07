The city of Victoria declared the week of April 30-May 6 as National Small Business Week.
Staff members of the University of Houston-Victoria Small Business Development Center and community entrepreneurs attended the May 2 Council meeting where Victoria Mayor Jeff Bauknight signed the proclamation.
The UHV SBDC is part of a nationwide small business assistance program serving the small business community and federal, state and local governments. The center offers counseling, training and technical assistance to existing and start-up businesses in an 11-county area, including Aransas, Bee, Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Gonzales, Jackson, Karnes, Lavaca, Refugio and Victoria counties.
During National Small Business Week, the UHV SBDC hosted webinars about topics including market analysis and will host live webinars on May 4, including a webinar about childcare employer partnership and another about marketing small business budgets.
To learn more about the webinars and the center, go to www.uhvsbdc.com.