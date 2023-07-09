Women who own small businesses or plan to start a business are invited to attend a resource fair at the University of Houston-Victoria Small Business Development Center this month for an opportunity to learn more about programs for aspiring entrepreneurs, meet with local banks and more.
The Small Business Association Resources for Women fair will be from 10 a.m. to noon July 18 at the UHV Small Development Center, 1604 E. Airline Road. The event is free and open to all current and future women entrepreneurs.
Beverly Shuford, UHV vice president for administration and finance, will give opening remarks at the event.
“It is part of UHV’s mission to support our community, and we are excited to host this event and welcome our business community to UHV,” Shuford said. “Through hosting events like this, we are bringing people together to not only grow our community, but to see the possibilities of what our future can look like together.”
According to state records, there are 1.4 million women-owned businesses in Texas, which account for 22% of all business in the state. The number of jobs created by women-owned businesses in Texas also has grown by 43% since 2007.
The event will be come-and-go, and there will be several agencies and organizations that have resources specifically for women in business, including Small Business Association certification and financing programs, the Golden Crescent Workforce, Golden Crescent Workforce Child Care Services, Texas Veterans’ Commission, the UHV College of Business, the Victoria Professional Express Network and more. Representatives from financial institutions also will be at the event, including Prosperity Bank, TransPecos Bank and Frost Bank.
A short program will be at the beginning of the event. Presentations from several organizations, including the SBA San Antonio District Office and the Women’s Business Center, will also be held, said UHV SBDC Director Lindsay Young.
“This is a great opportunity to meet, talk and network with our resource partners and meet others who also have a business,” Young said. “We are excited to host this event for our community.”
To register for the event, go to www.uhvsbdc.com. For more information, contact Jean Smith at 361-485-4485 or smithje@uhv.edu.