University of Houston-Victoria student Michael Murphy won the Best Paper Award for his research at the recent Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers Conference on artificial intelligence in cybersecurity hosted at the University of Houston.
Titled “Long Short-Term Memory Networks for Monitoring Groundwater Contamination at the Hanford Site,” the research used artificial neural networks to model hexavalent chromium concentration in groundwater wells over time using data collected from the Hanford Site, an area in Washington state that contains several decommissioned nuclear production reactors, laboratories and chemical reprocessing plants.
Murphy is a graduate student from Rockport and plans to graduate this semester with a Master of Science in computer science. His research is part of an ongoing research contract with the U.S. Department of Energy.