Computer science undergraduate students at the University of Houston-Victoria will now graduate with degrees that are accredited by a national engineering and technology board.
The UHV College of Natural & Applied Science Bachelor of Science in computer science program recently was accredited by the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology. The board is recognized internationally for its accreditation of college and university programs in disciplines including applied and natural science, computing, engineering and engineering technology. The accreditation is retroactive to October 2019.
“We are thrilled about obtaining this accreditation for our institution,” said Chance Glenn, UHV provost and vice president for academic affairs. “ABET accreditation is an indication and validation of a level of quality and rigor for our computer science program. I would like to thank all of the faculty and staff of the program who put in the time to prepare us for the review, and who responded to the recommendations that were made. The true beneficiaries are our students who now can be assured that the degree program they are enrolled in is amongst the best around.”
This is the latest of other major accreditations earned by UHV, including the AACSB International – The Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business, the Council for Accreditation of Counseling & Related Educational Programs, the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education, and the National Association of School Psychologists.
“Earning ABET accreditation is a wonderful achievement for UHV and its computer science students,” said Dmitri Sobolev, interim dean of the UHV College of Natural & Applied Science. “This highlights UHV’s commitment to excellence in higher education as well as offering quality programs that meet the needs of the communities we serve.”
The UHV computer science faculty and staff have been working toward accreditation for three years, said Amjad Nusayr, associate professor and director of the undergraduate computer science programs. During that time, the faculty and support staff met with representatives from ABET and put together a plan to reach accreditation, which included making changes to the university’s computer science program to meet ABET’s high standards.
“This acknowledgement of UHV’s program is especially beneficial for our students,” Nusayr said. “Many employers look for students who attended ABET-accredited programs. Now, our graduating students are able to put that on their resumes and move to the top of the hiring list. This also means that future students will have an added incentive to come to UHV to receive their degrees.”
Nusayr, who led the accreditation effort, is grateful for the efforts and support of everyone involved in the process, from the Provost’s Office and the college’s faculty to support staff members both in the college and in other offices.
To learn more about UHV’s undergraduate computer science program, go to www.uhv.edu/natural-applied-science/undergraduate-degrees/computer-science or contact the College of Natural & Applied Science at 361-570-4101 or nasmailbox@uhv.edu.