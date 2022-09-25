UHV, Victoria Regional History Center is hosting a Hispanic heritage exhibit, Excelencia en Historia Victoria: An Exhibit on Hispanic Heritage, through Oct. 15.
The Victoria Regional History Center invites you to explore Hispanic heritage in Victoria and the Crossroads. An educational exhibit featuring photographs, recreations of paintings, student essays from institutional archives, and issues from Victoria’s only bilingual newspaper, Revista de Victoria, is on display in the exhibit gallery on the third floor of the UHV Library. Guests are encouraged to seek additional items, photographs, and archives from staff in the VRHC to learn more about the Hispanic heritage that helped build our town.