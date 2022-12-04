University of Houston-Victoria students listen to a speech by UHV President Bob Glenn Nov. 28 during the UHV College of Education & Health Profession’s Student Teacher Induction Ceremony at UHV Katy. The education college hosted two ceremonies: one in Katy on Monday and one in Victoria on Tuesday, to induct graduating educators who have finished their student teaching periods and are ready to enter the teaching profession. Twenty-three graduating students and their families attended the ceremonies, where students received UHV mementos and engraved pins from the education college.
UHV welcomes new teachers into profession
- From UHV Marketing Department
