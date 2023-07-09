The Victoria area will have the opportunity to take a stroll through summers past, thanks to a photo exhibit that will be hosted at the University of Houston-Victoria Library throughout the summer.
Summertime Memories: A Historical Photograph Exhibit is a photographic installation by the Victoria Regional History Center celebrating summertime in the Crossroads. The exhibit will be open Monday to Aug. 31 on the third floor of the library. The exhibit is free and open to the public. The library is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays. The Victoria Regional History Center is a joint collaboration between UHV and Victoria College.
“Personally, I love the older photographs of families having picnics underneath Spanish moss trees in the area,” said Brittany Rodriguez, archivist with the Victoria Regional History Center. “Also seeing how fashion has evolved over the last 100 years is fascinating. I think people will enjoy this exhibit.”
This is the second year the center has hosted this exhibit, which features dozens of photographs of Victoria-area residents enjoying the summer in different ways, going back to the 1800s. Some of those photos include scenes of fishing, swimming, sailing, parades and picnics at the beach. There also are photos of organized sports, such as baseball games at Riverside Stadium, and pictures of members of a local bicycling club. While most of the photographs feature Victoria residents, several photos also feature residents from nearby towns such as Goliad, Yorktown and Cuero.
Included in the exhibit this year will be several six-foot display panels of photos, as well as summertime theme items on display. There also will be more photos on display in various sizes, said Kevin Oliver, research assistant at the center.
Some photos that attendees might find interesting include how a day at the beach looked like in the late 1800s to now, he said. While now, families might just pack a cooler with ice and beverages, towels, sunblock and snacks, families in the earlier days of Victoria would have to prepare a wagon with a cover for the sun, long-sleeved clothes, cast iron cookware and large wooden poles to hold up the heavy tents.
Others may be interested in seeing photos from the Crossroads’ rich baseball history.
“When we read or think about people in the past, they can often seem dry and intangible,” Oliver said. “Photos create a connection and allow for more nuance, especially when the people in the photograph are occupying the same space as the viewer. We may do things differently now because of technology, but we’ve also stayed the same in that we all just want to find ways to enjoy our family and friends during the summer.”