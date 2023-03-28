AUSTIN — Some Texas abortion funds have resumed work helping people leave the state to get abortions following a favorable court ruling.
On Monday, Texas Equal Access Fund put up a message on its website declaring that “We can pay for your abortion.” By the afternoon, more than 10 people were signed up to receive support, said intake director Charlie Hughes.
“They’re traveling pretty far for the procedure. They’re just excited, happy, grateful to be getting some funding towards that to help,” she said.
The change comes as the costs to end a pregnancy outside the state have grown dramatically as most surrounding states also cut off abortion access.
The Guttmacher Institute, which promotes reproductive health and rights, estimates the average Texan must drive at least 515 miles one way to the nearest abortion clinic.
The burden falls hardest on communities of color, rural Texans and low-income women, who experts said already face the biggest obstacles in accessing abortion.
The only exception in Texas’ abortion ban is to save the life of the pregnant person.
Attorney General Ken Paxton, who vowed to aggressively enforce the state’s restrictive abortion laws, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Abortion funds statewide paused their work after the fall of Roe vs. Wade triggered a near total abortion ban in Texas and confusion about who could be subject to steep penalties.
Last summer, several funds filed a lawsuit seeking protections. In February, a federal judge ruled local prosecutors cannot go after organizations financing Texans’ out-of-state travel or paying for their abortions.
Fund Texas Choice — which helps arrange and cover flights, hotel stays, food and child care — has also reopened its hotline. In mid-March, the Frontera Fund’s executive director Zaena Zamora said the nonprofit was “focused on swift efforts to resume operations to pay for out-of-state abortions, thanks to the recent federal ruling.”
