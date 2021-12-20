With 2022 just around the corner, we want to know how people in our community welcome the new year. Do you celebrate on New Year’s Eve or on the first? What family or personal traditions do you have?
We’d love to hear about your plans, traditions and memories. If you’d like to share your story, reach out to Cat DeLaura at cdelaura@vicad.com or call 361-580-6511.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.