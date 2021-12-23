Many changes came in the months following the COVID-19 pandemic, including how the Victoria Municipal Court has functioned. Some of those changes, including defendants having a choice to appear in court on Zoom, could remain after the pandemic concludes. Have you appeared in the municipal court recently? Do you prefer to go to court in person or appear remotely?
We’d love to hear about your experience with the Victoria Municipal Court. If you’d like to share, reach out to reporter Chase Rogers at crogers@vicad.com or call 361-574-1286.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.