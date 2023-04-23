Gervonta Davis solidified his superstar status by stopping fellow lightweight standout Ryan Garcia with a body shot in the seventh round of their 136-pound catchweight megafight Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.
Davis dropped Garcia in the second round with a short counter left, slowing his output for the remainder of the fight.
The pace slowed in the ensuing rounds, but Davis (29-0, 27 knockouts) adjusted and found his way inside of the taller and longer Garcia (23-1, 19 KOs) to finish the fight with a short left hand to the liver.