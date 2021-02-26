Jumping rope, playing ball, swimming and sidewalk art are just a few of the unlimited types of outdoor activities we do to enjoy the fresh air and time with others.
For the Advocate's next reader contributed photo contest, we want to see photos of you and your loved ones enjoying outdoor activities. Send us your photos to victoriaadvocate.com/addphoto by 5 p.m. March 26 for a chance to win a gift certificate from Charlene's Gifts. Be sure to include information of who is in the photo and what they are doing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.