Story and photo by Jason Collins/ Journalism and yearbook teacher
Photo info: The Goliad High School band performs Rise of the Phoenix during the Sept. 25 marching band competition at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Beeville. The band won second place Overall in the 3A division as well at first in Percussion for their division.
Goliad high band marches to win in Beeville
Adrianna Garcia wasn’t allowed by contest rules to show emotion when the announcer named Goliad High School as the second place Overall 3A Band Sept. 25.
“We had to scream internally,” the drum major said recalling standing on the Veterans Memorial Stadium field in Beeville that evening as one of three students representing the band following that afternoon’s performance. “When they call your name, you can’t say anything. You just step forward, salute and receive your trophy.”
“The win for the band is huge for our program,” said Zachary McCullough, band director, after receiving two trophies — one for their second place overall and another for first place Percussion, also in class 3A. “We beat three bands that competed at the 3A state marching contest last time, and that puts us in a really good position to make a run at state this year.”
This is an encouraging win for the band as they will continue to perform their show “Rise of the Phoenix” at upcoming competitions.
Colby Sarlls, drum captain, takes extra pride in that second trophy.
“The drum line is like a family. We put everything we have into it when we perform,” the senior said. “This just confirmed that we are trying our best to go as far as we can.”
And for both these students, that means state.
“Getting to state is more of a mindset,” Sarlls said.
“I think the band can do this,” Garcia said.
With competitions stacking up nearly every weekend, and sometimes twice in one day, the band continues to practice, refine and expand their show which the public can see during halftime at football games.
“The kids have been working extremely hard all year and have really embraced the changes that have been happening with the marching style and different playing techniques,” McCullough said.
“This is just what we do,” said Sarlls. “I do my best and try to motivate everyone else to always do their best.”
