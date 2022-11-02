Santa Claus will triumphantly ride into Goliad's Courthouse Square on one of Texas' iconic animals—the longhorn steer.
When St. Nick shows up in town on the first Saturday in December for the 39th annual Christmas in Goliad, families will line up to snap a picture with him and his bovine beast.
"Seeing Santa on the steer is the neatest thing," said Wallace Saage, chairman of the Goliad County Historical Commission, which organizes Christmas in Goliad. "The steer is very docile."
Those flocking to the square for the lighted parade on Dec. 2 can catch Santa's first weekend appearance in Goliad. Saage said the visitor from the North Pole will be rolling around in a vintage car.
The Friday night parade is the highlight of the first day of festivities. Main Street Goliad Director Keli Miller said last year's event attracted 86 entries. Miller hopes even more participants will join in on the action this December.
"They will start on Fannin Street and then the parade will go around the entire square," Miller said. "The buildings will be lit up and decorated."