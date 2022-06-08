A Goliad teacher resigned after he was arrested on a harassment charge.
John Livas, 48, was a world history teacher and coach at the Goliad County Independent School District, according to the district’s website.
He resigned sometime after his May 27 arrest, said school district administrator Holly Lyons on Wednesday afternoon.
Lyons said the school district conducted an internal investigation after learning of Livas’ arrest. That internal investigation resolved the matter, she said.
According to court records, Livas has no criminal history in Texas.
Lyons did not say when Livas resigned as well as the reason for his resignation.
And Livas did not respond to requests for comment Wednesday. The Goliad County Sheriff’s Office also did not respond to requests for comment.
From 2020 to 2022, Livas served as the offensive coordinator for the Goliad school district’s football team, according to previous Victoria Advocate reporting. He also served as assistant football coach and head coach of the powerlifting team.
For five seasons, Livas was the athletic director and head football coach at Skidmore-Tynan.
The circumstances around Livas’ arrest were unclear as of Wednesday. Livas’ arrest report, which was provided by the sheriff’s office, did not include details about his charge or any specific allegations against him.
The Victoria Advocate has submitted public information requests about Livas’ arrest.
In Texas, harassment is a Class A or B misdemeanor, depending on the crime’s circumstances.
According to his arrest report, Livas’ bond was set at $5,000, and he was released from the Goliad County Jail on May 28.
Livas is from Corpus Christi and lives in Goliad, according to his Facebook page.
The investigation was ongoing as of Wednesday, a Goliad County deputy said.