Greg Gossett, president and CEO of Allied Feeds, Inc. was recently received the Man/Women of the Year in Texas Agriculture Award.
Gossett oversees the operation of Ful-O-Pep Feeds in Cuero and San Antonio.
The award was presented at the annual Texas County Agricultural Agents Association (TCAAA) Annual Meeting and Professional Improvement Conference at South Padre Island on July 23-27.
The Man/Woman of the Year in Texas Agriculture Awards program has been sponsored by the Texas County Agricultural Agents Association since 1962. The members, directors, and officers of the TCAAA are privileged to bestow this award to a small number of individuals in recognition of their outstanding leadership in agriculture, agribusiness, and their support of educational program efforts of the County Extension Agents of Texas. Their unselfish service has contributed to improving the economic well-being and quality of life in their community, our state, and our nation.
The county agents of AgriLife Extension District 11 met last fall to select a person from their district for this award. Although there were several worthy nominees,
Gossett was easily selected as the 2022 recipient. DeWitt County Ag Extension Agent Anthony Netardus had the honor of making the presentation at the South Padre conference.
Gossett lives in Cuero and is married to the former Sara Lawrence. They have three children. Amanda Freeman and husband Greg, residing in Cuero; Amber Hickey and husband Fielding residing in Boerne; and Haley Carter and husband Sam residing in Richardson. He is the grandfather to four grandchildren Callie, Collin, Myles, and Eli.
About 400 members, life members, administrators, family members and guests participated in this annual event. On July 26, seven people from across the state were honored and received their award as Man/Woman of the Year in Texas Agriculture.
