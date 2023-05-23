Bloomington’s Gracie Arredondo has her sights set on the next step of her education. The salutatorian plans go head over to Victoria College to fulfill her dream to be a nurse. Arredondo said she plans to get her associate degree in nursing before furthering her education. Her path to salutatorian, however, was filled with struggle and challenges.
“It’s been rough. Freshman year getting cut short due to COVID-19, and then having to quarantine all throughout sophomore year,” Arredondo said. “It was tough, but I got thorough it. I took it as a time to grow and mature.”
During the pandemic, Arredondo said she was determined to stay focused on her studies and imagine a day where it was all over. Her parents, Alex and Dora Arredondo, were the ones who have really helped her stay on track and to be the student she is today, she said.
“I am very proud beyond words. I don’t even know how to express it,” said Alex Arredondo, Gracie's father. “I’ve always told her to learn from us and be better than us.”
Arredondo described his daughter as a quiet but self-motivated person, a go-getter, always seen with a laptop to study on whenever the family goes out. Whenever the family needs help with technology, such as how to work certain things on a computer, Gracie is the person they would always turn to, he said,
When Gracie told him she wanted to become a nurse, Arredondo said as long as she continues her education, that will always be a plus.
“I believe in her, and I know that she can do it,” Arredondo said. “I wish her the best."
Her goal to be a nurse stems from knowing what she can do to improve the lives of others, no matter what illness they are going through, she said.
“I really enjoy helping people,” Arredondo said. “Helping people grow and helping people recover.”
Arredondo said her favorite subject in school is English. She credits her friends and teachers to staying focus and pushing her to do her best.
“Walking into freshman year, I remembered being scared because my brother had just graduated, and he wasn’t going to be there,” Arredondo said. “I was scared to go into the year knowing there was going to be new teachers and harder subjects. But as I got used to it, it got easier.”