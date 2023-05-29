The 63 graduates in the St. Joseph High School class of 2023 will soon write the next chapter of their lives in Victoria and beyond.
Before taking their next steps, the students were joined by family, friends and teachers, who celebrated their accomplishments at the Victoria Fine Arts Center on Sunday.
St. Joseph's newest alumni are thinking about the road ahead.
"We are on the precipice of a new adventure with countless possibilities," salutatorian Emily Dickinson said in her speech. "This new journey will lead us to unfamiliar paths, bringing fear and trepidation."
Dickinson, who plans to attend Princeton University in the fall, said she was nervous about her future until she was reminded of the Bible says that God's plan for her life will benefit her.
When addressing her classmates, valedictorian Lisa Du said they should take every opportunity to chase their passion.
"Your reputation should not based on how much money you have or what your job is. It should be measured by your actions," Du said.
St. Joseph recognized its 100th graduation ceremony this year. The grandfather of commencement address speaker Stephen Williams was one of the six graduates of the first-ever senior class.
Williams, a district court judge and 1977 St. Joseph graduate, spoke about his own experiences as a student. He attended the school at a time when students split their day between Nazareth Academy and the current campus on Red River Street.
Williams offered some advice to the class of 2023 as they go off to college and their career.
"Remember the families who helped get you here," he said.
The Victoria Advocate asked six graduating seniors, "What is your favorite high school memory?". Here are some of their responses.
"I'll remember the friends I shared lunch with and having enough time in between classes to spend time with them."
— Gavin De La Garza, 18, plans to study communications at Texas State University. He aspires to make practical effects for films.
"I would say it's today, graduating. It's nice to have everyone together in one place for the last time."
— Esperanza Espinoza, 17, plans to study business and real estate at Victoria College.
"I used to dwell in fears, but I've seen myself grow. I've put myself out there more."
— William Howard, 18, plans to study visual arts at Blinn College and later transfer to Texas A&M University.
"The volleyball seasons. Playing volleyball with my friends."
— Nene Castilla-Guerrero, 18, will start her college experience in Spain, studying dermatology at the University of Navarra.
"There was a play called 'Oklahoma.' I got to see a lot of my friends in it."
— Seth Fry, 18, will major in mechanical engineering at the Colorado School of Mines.
"Football season, playing with my friends and teammates."
— Hayden Garcia, 18, is interested in becoming a police officer.