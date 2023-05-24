This year's valedictorian for Victoria West High School put herself in all kinds of social groups during her four years on campus.
Natalie Cook was a dancer on a national championship-winning drill team, vice president of the National Honor Society, a theater performer and a member of the Mayor's Youth Council in Victoria. For Cook, 18, her efforts to spread her Christian faith stand out the most.
This summer, Cook will serve as a counselor for 10 weeks at Camp Deer Run, a Christian retreat center in East Texas, a six-hour drive from Victoria. Locally, Cook leads worship for middle and high schoolers and teaches lessons to first graders at Parkway Church.
"I enjoy teaching first graders about the gospel and getting them to go out and share the gospel, as well," Cook said. "Getting to sing, praise the Lord and facilitate Wednesday night services means a lot to me."
At school, Cook is the social media manager for the Christian Club and an organizer of the "See You at the Pole" schoolwide prayer session in September.
Cook also loaded gift boxes for Operation Christmas Child, an international program in which students provide gifts to children who otherwise would not have received presents at Christmas.
After graduation, Cook will embark on a pre-law school track at Texas A&M's Mays Business School. She said she could become a corporate or real estate lawyer.
"I was the kid who was curious, always asking the 'why' questions," Cook said. "I am interested in why things work the way they do and why we have rules. Some say that I'm quick on my feet."
Cook said the work of a lawyer sometimes involves her favorite subject — history. Her memorization skills could come in handy, she said.
If a career as a lawyer loses its appeal, Cook said she could go into the health care field.
"I want to find out how I can contribute to society," Cook said.
Later in life, Cook plans to take up a teaching job. The inspiration for her long term goal comes from her psychology and human geography teacher, David Vitale, who died last year.
"Mr. Vitale had so many life lessons to share," Cook said. "I know I would want to give back and mentor young minds."
When reflecting on her high school experience, Cook said she was grateful that she got to use her range of interests as a way to get to know many of her classmates.
"I feel very connected, like I've gotten to know the whole school," Cook said.