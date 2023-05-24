Sanchit Singhal is shooting for the stars.
Singhal, 18, aspires to be an astronomer or a computer engineer working with the leading technology of the future. The salutatorian for this year's senior class at Victoria West High School is on track to get there, having already completed an internship with the U.S. Department of Defense.
"In 10 years, I'm creating something that impacts the world in some way," Singhal said. "I could be working on the satellites that are revolutionizing communication around the globe or maybe leading the search for a new planet for humans to colonize in the future."
Singhal said his interest in computing stems from his father's work in the software industry. He learned how to do block-based coding in fourth grade. From there, he made websites and learned more complex computer programming languages.
"I like the aspect of discovery in both (astronomy and computing)," Singhal said. "I'd be heading into uncharted territory and just working on finding out new things and discovering and creating for myself."
As an intern in the Department of Defense's National Defense Education Program, Singhal learned the technologies the agency was using so that he could help develop them further.
Singhal spent two months last summer in Huntsville, Alabama, working with a team to recreate an artificial intelligence model.
"What it did was recognize handwritten numbers that could be used for checks, or for postal services to read an address properly, " Singhal said.
During his summer in Alabama, Singhal toured a supercomputer facility, which inspired him to develop his own supercomputer.
"I started thinking about it last June," Singhal said. "Then in August I got my Raspberry Pis ( the small motherboards that make up the supercomputer). I did this for a project. I had time to present it in November, so I didn't really rush (the process of making it), but I was working on it 34 hours every week and just slowly building it up."
When he is not working on computers, Singhal enjoys the outdoors. He has finished a 7-day canoeing adventure in Minnesota and 12-day backpacking trip in New Mexico.
"It was definitely a big leap from the weekend campouts," Singhal said when referring to his backpacking expedition.
Singhal was a Boy Scout throughout his childhood, and when while he is studying computational engineering at the University of Texas at Austin, he wants to mentor a local troop.