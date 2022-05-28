After four years of a high school career that included a global pandemic, a winter freeze and their own personal challenges, the 340 plus Victoria East High School 2022 graduates moved on to the next tee in their lives Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
For the school's administration, it was the best day of the year as they watched the student walk the stage.
"It all boils down to this night, to watch these kids be successful, walk across the stage, have a diploma and have something to do the Monday after," said Principal Justin Gabrysch.
"This is why we do what we do," he said. "No matter what path they've chosen, it's been a fun ride for four years and they overcome quite a bit."
Gabrysch has been part of at least eight graduations during his administrative tenure.
However, some of the students had a surprise for Gabrysch, giving him a golf ball as they shook his hand when they received their diplomas as a way to say thanks after being inspired by a TikTok trend, Victoria East graduate Aleah White said.
Each graduate now will move on to the next tee after all the rough patches, hazards and traps along the way to reach then end of their high school careers.
