His name means “my light” in Hebrew.
Ori Ebner, 18, East High School’s 2022 salutatorian, plans to use his talent to become a traveling nurse.
Ebner’s grade point average was just 0.01 behind the valedictorian, at 109.70. He plans to attend Victoria College in the fall to begin nursing studies.
His parents are Jared and Bar Ebner.
Ebner is an athlete, spending all four of his high school years on the varsity tennis team. In 2018, he became a member of the Victoria Tennis Association.
He is also a professional musician, playing the viola for Strings of the Crossroads, a quartet that plays weddings, anniversaries and other events in Victoria.
Ebner exemplifies who a student should be, according one of his favorite teachers, Tamarah Medlin. She added that she knows Ebner will find success not only in his career but also in life in general.
He worked well with other people, she added, helping other students who were struggling.
“We do small group assignments in class, and Ori was always encouraging and patient with his groups,” Medlin said. “He is a true motivator.”
Ebner likes to work out and travel, especially to Israel. He wear a dark brown leather bracelet engraved with Hebrew writing.
He has a global perspective, especially having enjoyed “Miss Medlin’s world history class.” However, his goal is to be a traveling nurse within the United States.
Medlin said she will miss Ebner in class “tremendously.”
