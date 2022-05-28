Before the 2022 Victoria East High School graduating class took the last walk of their high school career on Saturday, The Victoria Advocate asked some of them a question — What would you tell your freshman self?

These were some of their answers:

Ellison High
Name: Ellison High

Age: 17

College plans: Texas A&M University

Career plans: Lawyer

"Don't try to be different to make friends, to make people like you more. Love being yourself and people will love you for that. I think that was something I had to learn later on and learning to not make myself this version of myself that I thought I had to be for other people to like me."
Grant Biles
Name: Grant Biles

Age: 18

College plans: Texas A&M University Biochemistry major

Career plans: Pharmaceutical researcher

"Don't be scared to fail tests, because in the end it's not that big of a deal and just be yourself and don't try to be other people. I had a brother who was four years ahead of me and I started out trying to be him and once I stopped doing that and started being myself I became happier and more successful."
Andrew Rivera
Name: Andrew Rivera

Age: 18

College plans: Collin College (McKinney) and playing baseball for the Texas Collegiate Showcase

Career Plans: Biomedical salesperson

"I would tell my freshman self to just have fun. Have fun in high school and not stress anything that you think would be stressful. Enjoy making friends and enjoy having the friends you do, because honestly high school went by in a blur. I'm happy that I had a lot of friends and will continue to after school."
Aleah White
Name: Aleah White

Age: 18

College plans: Texas State University

Career plans: Industrial engineering

"I would probably tell myself that my grades don't define me and that I'll soon come to learn that when I find true success and  savoring every moment with my family, classmates and teachers and being optimistic to new learning opportunities success will come to me."
Geovannie Trevino
Name: Geovannie Trevino

Age: 17

College plans: Victoria College studying electrical engineering

Career plans: Engineer, start own business down the road.

"Stick with it. Don't underestimate yourself and what you can do. Don't think lesser of what you can achieve. Stay true to your friends, be kind and do good."
Trinity Brown
Name: Trinity Brown

Age: 18 

College plans: Texas State University studying horticulture.

Career plans: Landscaping design or nursery management

"Try to make more friends and not be so shy, because everyone is not as bad as I think they are."

Kyle Cotton was born and raised in San Antonio and graduated from San Antonio College and the University of Texas at Arlington. Cotton has covered economic development, health care, finance, government, technology, oil and gas and higher education.

Health Reporter

