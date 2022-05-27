After four years of their high school journey the more than 300 members of Victoria West High School's 2022 graduating class graduated Friday night at Memorial Stadium.
The stadium was packed with crowds of family and friends to cheer the graduates on to the next phase of their lives.
Graduates hugged, smiled and took pictures in the nearby gym reflecting on the memories of their lives.
However, when the clock struck 8 p.m. they all marched on the humid night from the gym to the stadium to be greeted by the roar of the crowd, whistles and even airhorns as if they were celebrating a state championship.
However, this occasion was about more than gridiron glory. It was the pride of families seeing their children become adults and the excitement of these now men and women celebrating their accomplishments and looking forward to their next phase of their lives.
