PHOENIX (AP) — Willie Green’s time as an assistant coach with the Phoenix Suns taught him that quick improvement can happen with the right mix of talent, desire and steady leadership.
Turns out that blueprint can travel.
Green, the first-year New Orleans Pelicans coach who was Phoenix’s top assistant last season, leads his upstart team against the top-seeded Suns in the first round of the NBA playoffs beginning with Game 1 on Sunday in Phoenix.
The Pelicans advanced to the playoffs by beating the Los Angeles Clippers 105-101 in the play-in tournament on Friday.
“I definitely believed we had a chance to do something special from the very beginning that I got here, and this team reminded me a lot of Phoenix,” Green said. “Young, hungry, but high-character guys.”
Phoenix comes into the playoffs after setting a franchise record with 64 wins in the regular season. The Suns are led by an All-Star backcourt of Chris Paul and Devin Booker and have a rapidly improving supporting cast that includes Deandre Ayton, Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson.
Suns coach Monty Williams said it’s not a surprise to see his protégé have quick success. The two coaches remain close friends, but Williams said it won’t be hard to face the Pelicans.
“He’s still going to be my friend,” Williams said. “But we’re trying to win the game. He’s thinking the same thing.”
The Pelicans started the season with a 1-12 record but steadily improved. They were bolstered by a mid-season trade that brought CJ McCollum to New Orleans, adding his scoring punch to a lineup that already included Brandon Ingram, Jaxson Hayes and Jonas Valanciunas.
