Moon Alert: Avoid shopping or important decisions from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. EDT today (7 a.m. to 8 a.m. PDT). After that, the Moon moves from Scorpio into Sagittarius.
Happy Birthday for Friday, June 30, 2023:
You have a quirky sense of humor. Relationships are important to you, even though you sometimes hide your feelings. This is a year of learning and exploring new ideas. Be open to philosophies and belief systems that will help you get closer to the true meaning of your life.
The Stars Show the Kind of Day You'll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHH Today you want to shake things up a bit. You want some adventure and stimulation! Tonight: Explore!
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH This is a fast-paced, energetic day! You might take a short trip. In discussions with others, you'll be strong and very much to the point. Tonight: Check your finances.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHH Today the Moon is opposite your sign, which means you have to go along to get along. Meanwhile, you have strong ideas about financial matters and cash flow issues. Tonight: Cooperate.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHH Today you're aware of the needs of others. You might perform a service for someone. Nevertheless, the Sun and Mercury are lined up in your sign, which means you won't take a backseat to anyone. Tonight: Work.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH There are two strong influences for you today. One of them will encourage you to research and discover solutions to old problems and find hidden answers. The other influence wants you to play, socialize, enjoy sports and fun activities with kids. A choice. Tonight: Play!
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHH You might want to settle down at home today and relax among familiar surroundings. Certainly, conversations with others will be lively! Tonight: Cocoon.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHH Discussions with anyone in authority will be direct and to the point today. Fortunately, you're in an excellent position to make a great impression, which is why others will listen to you. Tonight: Conversations!
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH Because you are curious and focused, this is an excellent day to study and learn anything. It's also a wonderful day to finish an important paper or manuscript. "I'm outta here!" Tonight: Maintain your belongings.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH You might feel more emotional than usual today because the Moon is in your sign. However, when this happens (for two and a half days every month), it also boosts your good luck a tiny bit. Tonight: You win!
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH Lively discussions with a close friend or partner might take place today. Very likely, the other person will be doing all the talking, because you want to lie low. Good luck. Tonight: Solitude.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH This is a productive day for you at work, on the job or with whatever task that you set for yourself. You'll be a busy bee! Tonight: Friendships.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH People are aware of personal details about your private life today. You should know this in case you have to do some damage control. Tonight: You're noticed.