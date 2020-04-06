Victoria, TX (77901)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.