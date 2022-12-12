LOS ANGELES — The nominations for the 2023 Golden Globes were announced Monday by Selenis Leyva and Mayan Lopez, with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which holds the annual awards, showing particular affection for films “The Banshees of Inisherin” and “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and TV series “Abbott Elementary” and “The White Lotus,” among others.
Last year, NBC dropped the broadcast of the 2022 Globes after a Los Angeles Times investigation of the HFPA raised questions about the group’s ethical and financial lapses and revealed that not one of the then-87 members was Black. The association has since approved interim Chief Executive Todd Boehly’s proposal to acquire the Globes, established new bylaws, banned gifts, hired a chief diversity officer and added 21 new members plus 103 international nonmember voters.
The 80th Golden Globes will air on NBC starting at 8 p.m. ET on Jan. 10, and will be hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael.
Here are the nominees:
Best motion picture — drama
“Avatar: The Way of Water”
“Elvis”
“The Fabelmans”
“Tár”
“Top Gun: Maverick”
Actress in a motion picture — drama
Cate Blanchett, “Tár”
Olivia Colman, “Empire of Light”
Viola Davis, “The Woman King”
Ana de Armas, “Blonde”
Michelle Williams, “The Fabelmans”
Actor in a motion picture — drama
Austin Butler, “Elvis”
Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”
Hugh Jackman, “The Son”
Bill Nighy, “Living”
Jeremy Pope, “The Inspection”
Best motion picture — musical or comedy
“Babylon”
“The Banshees of Inisherin”
“Everything Everywhere All at Once”
“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”
“Triangle of Sadness”
Actress in a motion picture — musical or comedy
Lesley Manville, “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”
Margot Robbie, “Babylon”
Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Menu”
Emma Thompson, “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”
Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Actor in a motion picture — musical or comedy
Diego Calva, “Babylon”
Daniel Craig, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”
Adam Driver, “White Noise”
Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
Ralph Fiennes, “The Menu”
Motion picture — animated
“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”
“Inu-Oh”
“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”
“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”
“Turning Red”
Motion picture — foreign language
“All Quiet on the Western Front” (Germany)
“Argentina, 1985” (Argentina, U.S.)
“Close” (Belgium)
“Decision to Leave” (South Korea)
“RRR” (India)
Supporting actress in a motion picture
Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Dolly de Leon, “Triangle of Sadness”
Carey Mulligan, “She Said”
Supporting actor in a motion picture
Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
Brad Pitt, “Babylon”
Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Eddie Redmayne, “The Good Nurse”
Director — motion picture
James Cameron, “Avatar: The Way of Water”
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Baz Luhrmann, “Elvis”
Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans”
Screenplay — motion picture
Todd Field, “Tár”
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
Sarah Polley, “Women Talking”
Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner, “The Fabelmans”
Original score — motion picture
Carter Burwell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
Alexandre Desplat, “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”
- Hildur Gunadóttir, “Women Talking”
Justin Hurwitz, “Babylon”
John Williams, “The Fabelmans”
Original song — motion picture
“Carolina” by Taylor Swift (“Where the Crawdads Sing”)
“Ciao Papa” by Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, Guillermo del Toro (“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”)
“Hold My Hand” by Lady Gaga and Bloodpop (“Top Gun: Maverick”)
“Lift Me Up” by Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”)
“Naatu Naatu” by M.M. Keeravani, Chandrabose (“RRR”)
Television series — drama
“Better Call Saul”
“The Crown”
“House of the Dragon”
“Ozark”
“Severance”
Actress in a television series — drama
Emma D’Arcy, “House of the Dragon”
Laura Linney, “Ozark”
Imelda Staunton, “The Crown”
Hilary Swank, “Alaska Daily”
Zendaya, “Euphoria”
Actor in a television series, drama
Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man”
Kevin Costner, “Yellowstone”
Diego Luna, “Andor”
Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”
Adam Scott, “Severance”
Television series — musical or comedy
“Abbott Elementary”
“The Bear”
“Hacks”
“Only Murders in the Building”
“Wednesday”
Actress in a television series — musical or comedy
Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”
Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”
Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”
Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday”
Jean Smart, “Hacks”
Actor in a television series — musical or comedy
Donald Glover, “Atlanta”
Bill Hader, “Barry”
Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”
Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”
Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”
Limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television
“Black Bird”
“Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”
“The Dropout”
“Pam & Tommy”
“The White Lotus”
Actress in a limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television
Jessica Chastain, “George & Tammy”
Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna”
Lily James, “Pam & Tommy”
Julia Roberts, “Gaslit”
Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout”
Actor in a limited series, anthology series or television motion picture
Taron Egerton, “Black Bird”
Colin Firth, “The Staircase”
Andrew Garfield, “Under the Banner of Heaven”
Evan Peters, “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”
Sebastian Stan, “Pam & Tommy”
Supporting actress in a limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television
Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”
Claire Danes, “Fleishman Is in Trouble”
Daisy Edgar-Jones, “Under the Banner of Heaven”
Niecy Nash, “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”
Aubrey Plaza, “The White Lotus”
Supporting actor in a limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television
F. Murray Abraham, “The White Lotus”
Domhnall Gleeson, “The Patient”
Paul Walter Hauser, “Black Bird”
Richard Jenkins, “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”
Seth Rogen, “Pam & Tommy”
Supporting actress — musical-comedy or drama television series
Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”
Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”
Julia Garner, “Ozark”
Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”
Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”
Supporting actor — musical-comedy or drama television series
John Lithgow, “The Old Man”
Jonathan Pryce, “The Crown”
John Turturro, “Severance”
Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”
Henry Winkler, “Barry”