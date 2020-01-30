Want to see Michael Carbonaro’s magic show but can’t score a ticket because the event is sold out?
Don’t worry, here’s one last chance for you to win a VIP package to see his show Saturday at the Victoria Fine Arts Center. The show is a fundraiser for the VISD Education Foundation.
The VIP package includes two show tickets, one parking pass and two tickets to the after-party show.
To earn a chance to win, all you have to do is sign up for our Discover361 events newsletter at VictoriaAdvocate.com. We will select a random winner from those who have signed up for the newsletter by Thursday. If you have already signed up for the newsletter, you will be entered as well.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.