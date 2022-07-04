Here's a look at the highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Victoria

Anybody who has taken a course in marketing, psychology or sociology is likely familiar with Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs. First detailed by psychologist Andrew Maslow in his 1943 work “A Theory of Human Motivation,” the hierarchy breaks down the complex network of human thoughts into a categorical triage, placing self-development at the top and security and physical health at the bottom. In setting up this pyramid, Maslow framed self-recognition and creative development as ultimate goals, while also prioritizing personal safety and strong physical health. As such, it has never been more important to recognize the health care professionals who work tirelessly to keep the population healthy. In 2020, the United States spent 19.7% of its GDP on health. While it’s encouraging to know that the country is investing in those responsible for maintaining the nation’s well-being, not all health care professionals receive equal compensation. Stacker compiled a list of the highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Victoria using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2020 annual mean wage. Job descriptions are from ONET. Keep reading to see which health care jobs make the most and least in your city. You may also like: Highest-paying jobs in Victoria that don’t require a college degree
No.17 Nursing assistants
Annual mean salary: $26,110 - #341 highest pay among all metros - Employment: 440National- Annual mean salary: $32,050- Employment: 1,371,050- Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award- Metros with highest average pay: — — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($48,420)- — Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($43,960)- — Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($42,200)- Job description: Provide or assist with basic care or support under the direction of onsite licensed nursing staff. Perform duties such as monitoring of health status, feeding, bathing, dressing, grooming, toileting, or ambulation of patients in a health or nursing facility. May include medication administration and other health-related tasks. Includes nursing care attendants, nursing aides, and nursing attendants.
No.16 Opticians, dispensing
Annual mean salary: $29,510 - #264 highest pay among all metros - Employment: 30National- Annual mean salary: $41,380- Employment: 68,180- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent- Metros with highest average pay: — — Utica-Rome, NY ($71,220)- — Danbury, CT ($68,590)- — Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($66,900)- Job description: Design, measure, fit, and adapt lenses and frames for client according to written optical prescription or specification. Assist client with inserting, removing, and caring for contact lenses. Assist client with selecting frames. Measure customer for size of eyeglasses and coordinate frames with facial and eye measurements and optical prescription. Prepare work order for optical laboratory containing instructions for grinding and mounting lenses in frames. Verify exactness of finished lens spectacles. Adjust frame and lens position to fit client. May shape or reshape frames. Includes contact lens opticians.
No.15 Ophthalmic medical technicians
Annual mean salary: $30,520 - #211 highest pay among all metros - Employment: data not available. National- Annual mean salary: $40,010- Employment: 59,960- Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award- Metros with highest average pay: — — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($67,300)- — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($57,190)- — Duluth, MN-WI ($56,200)- Job description: Assist ophthalmologists by performing ophthalmic clinical functions. May administer eye exams, administer eye medications, and instruct the patient in care and use of corrective lenses.
No.14 Medical assistants
Annual mean salary: $30,540 - #340 highest pay among all metros - Employment: 120National- Annual mean salary: $36,930- Employment: 710,200- Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award- Metros with highest average pay: — — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($53,960)- — Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($53,660)- — Santa Rosa, CA ($52,520)- Job description: Perform administrative and certain clinical duties under the direction of a physician. Administrative duties may include scheduling appointments, maintaining medical records, billing, and coding information for insurance purposes. Clinical duties may include taking and recording vital signs and medical histories, preparing patients for examination, drawing blood, and administering medications as directed by physician.
No.13 Veterinary technologists and technicians
Annual mean salary: $32,040 - #231 highest pay among all metros - Employment: 50National- Annual mean salary: $37,860- Employment: 109,490- Entry level education requirements: Associate's degree- Metros with highest average pay: — — Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA ($56,020)- — Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($53,580)- — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($53,440)- Job description: Perform medical tests in a laboratory environment for use in the treatment and diagnosis of diseases in animals. Prepare vaccines and serums for prevention of diseases. Prepare tissue samples, take blood samples, and execute laboratory tests, such as urinalysis and blood counts. Clean and sterilize instruments and materials and maintain equipment and machines. May assist a veterinarian during surgery.
No.12 Pharmacy technicians
Annual mean salary: $35,740 - #153 highest pay among all metros - Employment: 130National- Annual mean salary: $36,450- Employment: 415,310- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent- Metros with highest average pay: — — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($56,620)- — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($56,020)- — Santa Rosa, CA ($52,810)- Job description: Prepare medications under the direction of a pharmacist. May measure, mix, count out, label, and record amounts and dosages of medications according to prescription orders.
No.11 Dental assistants
Annual mean salary: $38,750 - #246 highest pay among all metros - Employment: 60National- Annual mean salary: $42,310- Employment: 312,140- Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award- Metros with highest average pay: — — Santa Rosa, CA ($58,570)- — Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($56,240)- — Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($54,550)- Job description: Perform limited clinical duties under the direction of a dentist. Clinical duties may include equipment preparation and sterilization, preparing patients for treatment, assisting the dentist during treatment, and providing patients with instructions for oral healthcare procedures. May perform administrative duties such as scheduling appointments, maintaining medical records, billing, and coding information for insurance purposes.
No.10 Licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses
Annual mean salary: $39,230 - #369 highest pay among all metros - Employment: 350
No.9 Massage therapists
Annual mean salary: $42,540 - #136 highest pay among all metros - Employment: data not available. National- Annual mean salary: $47,350- Employment: 85,040- Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award- Metros with highest average pay: — — Port St. Lucie, FL ($81,640)- — Anchorage, AK ($77,530)- — Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($72,730)- Job description: Perform therapeutic massages of soft tissues and joints. May assist in the assessment of range of motion and muscle strength, or propose client therapy plans.
No.8 Radiologic technologists and technicians
Annual mean salary: $58,010 - #192 highest pay among all metros - Employment: 90National- Annual mean salary: $64,840- Employment: 206,720- Entry level education requirements: Associate's degree- Metros with highest average pay: — — Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($120,270)- — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,250)- — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($114,850)- Job description: Take x-rays and CAT scans or administer nonradioactive materials into patient's bloodstream for diagnostic or research purposes. Includes radiologic technologists and technicians who specialize in other scanning modalities.
No.7 Cardiovascular technologists and technicians
Annual mean salary: $63,280 - #57 highest pay among all metros - Employment: 30National- Annual mean salary: $60,940- Employment: 55,980- Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree- Metros with highest average pay: — — Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($104,430)- — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($89,930)- — Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($88,450)- Job description: Conduct tests on pulmonary or cardiovascular systems of patients for diagnostic, therapeutic, or research purposes. May conduct or assist in electrocardiograms, cardiac catheterizations, pulmonary functions, lung capacity, and similar tests.
No.6 Respiratory therapists
Annual mean salary: $63,330 - #87 highest pay among all metros - Employment: 160National- Annual mean salary: $65,640- Employment: 131,890- Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree- Metros with highest average pay: — — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($104,200)- — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($100,710)- — Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($100,080)- Job description: Assess, treat, and care for patients with breathing disorders. Assume primary responsibility for all respiratory care modalities, including the supervision of respiratory therapy technicians. Initiate and conduct therapeutic procedures; maintain patient records; and select, assemble, check, and operate equipment.
No.5 Speech-language pathologists
Annual mean salary: $70,370 - #278 highest pay among all metros - Employment: data not available. National- Annual mean salary: $83,240- Employment: 148,450- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree- Metros with highest average pay: — — Modesto, CA ($128,540)- — Santa Rosa, CA ($120,920)- — Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($115,480)- Job description: Assess and treat persons with speech, language, voice, and fluency disorders. May select alternative communication systems and teach their use. May perform research related to speech and language problems.
No.4 Dental hygienists
Annual mean salary: $72,690 - #181 highest pay among all metros - Employment: 40National- Annual mean salary: $78,050- Employment: 194,830- Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree- Metros with highest average pay: — — Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($133,730)- — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($120,340)- — Santa Rosa, CA ($118,980)- Job description: Administer oral hygiene care to patients. Assess patient oral hygiene problems or needs and maintain health records. Advise patients on oral health maintenance and disease prevention. May provide advanced care such as providing fluoride treatment or administering topical anesthesia.
No.3 Registered nurses
Annual mean salary: $75,730 - #106 highest pay among all metros - Employment: 1,250National- Annual mean salary: $80,010- Employment: 2,986,500- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor's degree- Metros with highest average pay: — — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,200)- — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($146,870)- — Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($142,140)- Job description: Assess patient health problems and needs, develop and implement nursing care plans, and maintain medical records. Administer nursing care to ill, injured, convalescent, or disabled patients. May advise patients on health maintenance and disease prevention or provide case management. Licensing or registration required.
No.2 Physician assistants
Annual mean salary: $110,320 - #185 highest pay among all metros - Employment: 40National- Annual mean salary: $116,080- Employment: 125,280- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree- Metros with highest average pay: — — Salinas, CA ($168,220)- — Waterbury, CT ($165,230)- — Portsmouth, NH-ME ($158,020)- Job description: Provide healthcare services typically performed by a physician, under the supervision of a physician. Conduct complete physicals, provide treatment, and counsel patients. May, in some cases, prescribe medication. Must graduate from an accredited educational program for physician assistants.
No.1 Pharmacists
Annual mean salary: $132,180 - #88 highest pay among all metros - Employment: 80National- Annual mean salary: $125,460- Employment: 315,470- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree- Metros with highest average pay: — — Madera, CA ($165,350)- — Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($162,540)- — Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($161,120)- Job description: Dispense drugs prescribed by physicians and other health practitioners and provide information to patients about medications and their use. May advise physicians and other health practitioners on the selection, dosage, interactions, and side effects of medications.
