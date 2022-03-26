Soccer
Tuesday
- Victoria East girls vs. Brownsville Porter, 6 p.m., Corpus Christi Cabaniss East Field
Baseball
Tuesday
- Victoria East at Corpus Christi Ray, 7 p.m.
- Victoria West vs. Corpus Christi Carroll, 7 p.m.
Friday
- Victoria East vs. Corpus Christi Moody, 7 p.m.
- Victoria West at Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday
- St. Joseph at Brownsville St. Joseph, 4 p.m.
Softball
Tuesday
- Victoria East vs. Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, 6:30 p.m.
- St. Joseph at Cristo Rey Jesuit, 5 p.m.
Friday
- Victoria West vs. Corpus Christi King, 6:30 p.m.
- St. Joseph at Frassati, 4 p.m.
Golf
Monday
- Victoria East, West at District 29-5A tournament, The Club at Colony Creek
Tuesday
- Victoria East, West at District 29-5A tournament, The Club at Colony Creek
Track and Field
Thursday
- St. Joseph at Lutheran South
Friday
- West at Alice Coyote Relays
- East at Tuloso-Midway meet
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.