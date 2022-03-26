Scoreboard logo

Soccer

Tuesday

  • Victoria East girls vs. Brownsville Porter, 6 p.m., Corpus Christi Cabaniss East Field

Baseball

Tuesday

  • Victoria East at Corpus Christi Ray, 7 p.m.
  • Victoria West vs. Corpus Christi Carroll, 7 p.m.

Friday

  • Victoria East vs. Corpus Christi Moody, 7 p.m.
  • Victoria West at Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday

  • St. Joseph at Brownsville St. Joseph, 4 p.m.

Softball

Tuesday

  • Victoria East vs. Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, 6:30 p.m.
  • St. Joseph at Cristo Rey Jesuit, 5 p.m.

Friday

  • Victoria West vs. Corpus Christi King, 6:30 p.m.
  • St. Joseph at Frassati, 4 p.m.

Golf

Monday

  • Victoria East, West at District 29-5A tournament, The Club at Colony Creek

Tuesday

  • Victoria East, West at District 29-5A tournament, The Club at Colony Creek

Track and Field

Thursday

  • St. Joseph at Lutheran South

Friday

  • West at Alice Coyote Relays
  • East at Tuloso-Midway meet

