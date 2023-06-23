A historic Black church built nearly 150 years ago has been in the path of some of the most dangerous hurricanes in modern history.
But those were nothing like the tornado.
The twister tore through a 2.4-mile stretch of Moss Point on Monday night, leaving a path of destruction that has altered the landscape and devastated the majority-Black community on the Mississippi Coast.
Among the hardest-hit buildings of this disaster was the First Missionary Baptist Church, a historic institution that holds deep significance its hard-hit congregation.
Established on Sept. 20, 1874, the First Missionary Baptist Church has been a pillar of Moss Point's Black community for over a century. The church experienced significant growth in membership throughout the 20th century, leading to the expansion of its facilities, including the construction of the J.H. Williams Learning Center.
The Rev. Kevin L. Henry Sr. originally from Greensboro, North Carolina, has only been in this role for two years. He is tasked with leading his congregation of about 250 people through this tragedy. As the pastor surveyed the devastation that lay before him on Tuesday, he acknowledged the extent of the church's physical damages.
"We have significant damage to the sanctuary," he said. "There's also an administrative building, and our learning center has been damaged as well, particularly the roof and the windows."
The destructive force of the tornado resulted in collapsed sections of the brick building, power lines strewn across the parking lot, and debris scattered throughout the area. A large red statue of a bell in front of the church was broken, and a car in the rear parking lot was crushed.
Many church members live in the adjacent area, a prominent and well-respected neighborhood in the area. The tornado inflicted severe damage upon the residential block, tearing off roofs and uprooting trees.
Several houses in the area even collapsed, leaving debris scattered throughout. Many members of the congregation were picking through the remains of their homes to salvage any valuable items. They said the destruction resembles a war zone.
Ernest Watson, a 95-year-old deacon and longtime member of the church, lives in a home next door that was severely damaged. Reflecting on his eight decades of service to the church, Watson said, "I've seen hurricanes, Katrina, Camille, but this is the worst."
The roof of his home was gone, with only the brick walls remaining unmoved. In the background, a house alarm continuously beeped. It was impossible to approach the home without stepping on pieces of debris, much of which had come from inside the house.
"We're hurricane people, not tornado" church member Jackie Theisen said. "Guess we are now."
Theisen expressed the community's reliance on Deacon Watson's home and the church as shelters during past storms, such as Hurricane Camille. Fortunately, everyone has found temporary shelter with their families.
Lillie Abney, a fellow member of the church for over 50 years, said she was sad while looking at the damage.
"Our church has been through so many hurricanes, but nothing like this," Abney said. "It's devastating. I'm heartbroken."
The impact of the church in the community extends far beyond its physical walls. First Missionary Baptist Church has long served as a pillar of support during times like this, extending its reach into the broader community.
"There is surprise and shock, but they have grateful hearts," Henry. "This community has gone through many circumstances and setbacks in the past, but we always come back, and we do so by coming together."
Meanwhile, a group from down the street rolled a cooler across the church parking lot, ignoring the power lines, debris, and destruction around them. They offered water bottles to everyone picking up after the storm and checked in on friends and neighbors.
Henry said the faith community has come to his congregation's aid, with about seven pastors offering their sanctuaries for church moving forward. Henry said First Missionary Baptist will likely move to the Jackson County Fairgrounds until they can figure out next steps.
He encouraged the members of his congregation to come together and check in on and take care of each other and keep their eyes on the sky this summer.