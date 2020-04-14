Do you have milestones that are being interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic and you have had to make alternate plans?

Submit photos of your alternate plans for milestone celebrations to the Advocate’s new photo contest. Photos can be submitted to our website at victoriaadvocate.com/addphoto by 5 p.m. May 8.

The winner will receive a prize package valued at $60 from Days Gone Bye! in Victoria.

The prize package includes a Nora Fleming container with holidays ornament; a tabletop decor indian and pilgrim; and Girl Scout Cookies.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.