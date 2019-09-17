Life Balance Natural Health Clinic, 1307 E. Airline Road, Suite I, will host a free seminar, "How to stock your alternative medicine cabinet", Thursday Sept. 19 starting at 6:30 p.m. At this seminar, Kyle will offer a handout for you detailing what supplements, herbs and essential oils you should keep in your alternative medicine cabinet. There will be discussion on how to use them for common ailments and why. Feel free to bring your list of questions, as this free seminar will be followed by a short Q&A.
This is a free seminar open to the public. Attending will also make a new client eligible for a large discount on their initial consultation within the next two weeks following this seminar. For more information, visit our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/events/2360437514275213/
