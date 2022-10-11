Crossing the finish line will be an achievement for both long distance runners and local cancer patients later this month.
Competitors in the annual Run Against Cancer will descend on downtown Victoria Oct. 22. The event features both a half marathon and a 5K run.
Altogether the races could raise up to $35,000 for cancer patients at Citizens Medical Center, according to company spokesperson Jennifer McDaniel.
"What's great about this event is that we keep the proceeds for a local cause," McDaniel said.
Around 800 runners will participate in the races, McDaniel said. At 7:30 a.m., runners in the half marathon will line up on Main Street. They will head north to Riverside Park and then turn back to the downtown area.