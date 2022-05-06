Parade of Homes Winners Announced
Hunter Custom Homes' house at 133 Sendera Loop was named best of show in the 2022 Crossroads Builders Association Parade of Homes.
The tour includes 15 homes in the Crossroads area built by area homebuilders. The tour is this weekend through May 15, according to a news release from the Crossroads Builders Association.
The attendees of the 2022 Parade of Homes will be able to vote for the People’s Choice Award during the Parade of Homes on the back of their ticket.
The People’s Choice Award and the Best of Show are the two most distinguished and sought-after awards by the homebuilders.
The awards were presented to builders in various categories. This year, the homes were judged in three divisions, determined by the living square footage of each home - Division I, 2,100 square feet or less; Division II, 2101 to 3000 square feet; and Division III, 3001 square feet or more.
The winners are:
Best Kitchen: I, RCR Homes, 803 E. Convent St.; II RCR Homes, 330 Bud Haun Road; III, Hunter Custom Homes, 133 Sendera Loop.
Best Bath: I, RCR Homes, 803 E. Convent St.; II, RCR Homes, 330 Bud Haun Road; III, Hunter Custom Homes, 133 Sendera Loop.
Best Interior Design & Finishings: I, RCR Homes, 803 E. Convent St.; II, Prokop Custom Homes, 282 Bay Club Drive; III, Hunter Custom Homes, 133 Sendera Loop.
Best Floor Plan: I, RCR Homes, 803 E. Convent St.; II, RCR Homes, 330 Bud Haun Road; III, Hunter Custom Homes, 133 Sendera Loop.
Best Craftsmanship: I, RCR Homes, 803 E. Convent St.; II, RCR Homes, 330 Bud Haun Road; III, Hunter Custom Homes, 133 Sendera Loop.
Best Exterior Design: I RCR Homes, 803 E. Convent St.; II, RCR Homes, 330 Bud Haun Road; III: Best Exterior Design: Hunter Custom Homes, 133 Sendera Loop.
Favorite Feature: I, RCR Homes, 803 E. Convent St. for the nursery; II, RCR Homes, 330 Bud Haun Road for the butler’s pantry; III, Hunter Custom Homes, 133 Sendera Loop, reclaimed French doors.
Best Landscaping: I, RCR Homes, 803 E. Convent St.; II, RCR Homes, 330 Bud Haun Road; III, Hunter Custom Homes, 133 Sendera Loop.
Best Outdoor Space: I, tie, RCR Homes, 803 E. Convent St. and Kimberlite Homes, 110 Boston Circle; II, RCR Homes, 330 Bud Haun Road; III, Hunter Custom Homes, 133 Sendera Loop.
Best Furnishings: I, RCR Homes, 803 E. Convent St.; RCR Homes, 330 Bud Haun Road; III, Hunter Custom Homes, 133 Sendera Loop.
Best Remodel: Category IV, NTEX Custom Homes, 4947 U.S. 59 East.
Parade of Homes tour is open Friday-Sunday, May 11, and May 13-15.
Tickets are $15 per person and may be purchased at www.crossroadsba.com; the Crossroads Builders Association office, at any of the parade homes, Crossroads Flooring & Design, Hall Lighting & Design, Jung Tile & Granite, Kitchen & Bath Showplace, and at both locations of Sherwin- Williams Company. Parade of Homes maps may be found at any of the participating homes or at www.crossroadsba.com/parade.
Tour visitors are encouraged to vote for Peoples Choice on the back of their ticket and register for the wireless security camera courtesy of Cornerstone Properties and the Undercounter beverage station, courtesy of Ferguson Bath, Kitchen & Lighting Gallery.
Judges were from Bryan/College Station, Bulverde, Corpus Christi, New Braunfels, and San Antonio,
