A tropical depression tracked by meteorologists strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane Monday evening, the National Weather Service said.
Monday evening, Hurricane Delta was in the Caribbean Sea, about 1,362 miles southeast of Port Aransas, moving west-northwest at 8 mph with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph. Forecasters expect the system to approach the Gulf of Mexico later this week.
Delta was the fourth storm of the Atlantic hurricane season that forecasters had to name using the Greek alphabet, after running out of 21 names designated for the 2020 season.
The last time forecasters had to resort to the Greek alphabet for storm names was 2005.
Tropical Storm Gamma, another cyclone monitored by meteorologists, weakened to a tropical depression Monday evening and was moving south-southwest near the Bay of Campeche. The system is expected to further weaken over the next few days.
“At this point, the main impacts appear to be increased swell, which could lead to minor coastal flooding and an increase risk for rip currents,” the NWS said of Delta.
