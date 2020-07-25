PORT LAVACA — Hurricane Hanna caused severe flooding near Indianola as the eye of the storm approached the South Texas coast Saturday afternoon.
Roads were covered with water, cutting off the end of the peninsula, and flooding led some residents of one trailer park to pack up and head for higher ground.
Floodwaters caused an electrical fire that set the Indianola Fishing Marina ablaze and local residents said the flooding that had occurred by early Saturday afternoon was already more severe than the flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey in 2017.
Vicky Kepler of San Marcos, who owns the Bayside 316 RV park along N. Ocean Drive near Indianola, was checking in with the park's residents as the winds whipped palm fronds and waters rose around the trailers and her adjacent second home.
"I've dealt with this many times, but it's never been quite this high," Kepler said. "This storm surge is a little bit more this time."
In a 4 p.m. update, the National Weather Service expected Category 1 Hurricane Hanna to make landfall later Saturday afternoon south of Baffin Bay. Periods of heavy rain are expected to continue through Sunday. Because of the slow movement of Hanna, rainfall could be significant and life-threatening flooding may result, NWS said. Storm surge will be greatest south of Port Aransas where up to 6 feet of inundation is possible.
Logan Toney of Monroe, LA, a seasonal construction worker at Formosa Plastics, packed up his trailer around 2:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
"The water's up a foot and a half and steadily rising," Toney said. "I'm trying to find higher ground in Victoria."
Jimmy Norman of Port O'Connor drove over to Indianola after he heard about the fire at the fishing marina, which started Saturday morning and caused severe damage to the marina's roof and bait room, according to owner Brenda Henselka.
"It's a cool place to go eat lunch," Norman said. "They'll build a new one."
Norman said his home in Port Aransas was destroyed during Hurricane Harvey. Having seen the worst of the devastating 2017 storm, he was unfazed by Hanna despite the flooding along the Calhoun County coast.
"This is a piece of chicken compared to what I'm used to," Norman said. "This hurricane has got 85 mile per hour winds. I can cough faster than that."
Colton Smith of Granbury was fishing into the rising surf with a group of a half-dozen friends who had driven down from North Texas. Smith said he and his friends had been planning the trip for weeks and decided not to let Hanna cancel it. They had hooked several drum in the floodwaters by early afternoon.
"A Category 1 don't stop us," Smith said. "A Category 3, maybe."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.