The time to prepare for hurricane season is now, a National Weather Service meteorologist told a crowd of about 20 at the University of Houston Victoria Thursday morning.

"People wait until the storm is in the Gulf of Mexico before going to the grocery store or talking to their insurance agent," Melissa Huffman, Warning Coordinator Meteorologist with the NWS, said.

"People have to prepare for each event," Huffman said. "They have to keep track of the storm and have to keep up with the forecasts."

Hurricane season starts June 1. Victoria County Emergency Management Coordinator Rich McBrayer said it was better for people to pick up items they need with each visit to the store, rather than waiting to the last minute.

The meeting was aimed at letting residents know what they may have to prepare for. Huffman said it was better to prepare a storm kit now, so it would be ready if needed. Among items that ready.gov recommends residents have for such a kit include: prescription medications, cash as electronic payment methods may go with power outage, water, food, a NOAA Weather Radio, first aid supplies and food for children and pets.

If prepared, residents can be ready for whatever the situation calls for. If they are to stay in their home, they can keep these supplies there. If they are ordered to evacuate, they can take their emergency kits with them.

The 2022 South Texas Hurricane Guide states that Federal Emergency Management Agency surveys show that nearly 1/3 of residents at risk for hurricanes are not prepared at all. Less than 1/4 of those who responded to the survey said they are well prepared.

 Before to Hurricane Harvey in 2017, it was 47 years since a major hurricane made landfall along the Middle Texas Coast. Extended lulls between storms can make residents think their overall risk is low, so they downplay their preparations.

Hurricanes form over warm ocean waters, like those found in the Gulf of Mexico. The hurricane season starts June 1 and ends November 30. The peak threat for the Texas coast exists from August through September. However, hurricanes can and have struck the Texas coast during every month of the hurricane season.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the greatest loss of life associated with hurricanes comes from the storm surge, which can see waters flooding far inland from the Gulf of Mexico, depending on the elevation of the land. Storm surge flooding is often the greatest threat to life and property from a hurricane and poses a significant threat of drowning. Storm surge can cause water levels to rise quickly and flood large areas in just minutes.

"You should prepare as if we are getting that one storm," Huffman warned.



