If prices continue to rise and the world economy doesn’t rebound, poorer countries of the world could face shortages, U.S. Rep. Michael Cloud said on Wednesday afternoon.

“We’ll be looking at higher prices,’’ Cloud, a 46-year-old Republican, told a crowd of about 200 at the University of Houston-Victoria conference room, where he spoke before the Victoria Chamber of Commerce.

“The poorer countries, they’ll be looking at shortages,’’ Cloud said, warning that the U.S. needed to return to its manufacturing role in the world. “It’s about putting things in context and taking care of the things we need.’’

Cloud, who is raising his family in Victoria and was a member of the Chamber, said the country needed to return to exporting its wares worldwide before America would see any change in the current economic situation.

“We are seeing what happens on the world stage when the U.S. shirks its responsibility,” he said.

Since COVID-19 hit in 2019, the economy of this country and the world have been constrained to some extent. The reasons include disruptions and delays in the supply chain, a smaller workforce and an increasing sense of inflation. Predictions are that global growth will continue to decelerate, worsened by the supply bottlenecks caused by COVID-19, economists have said. Retail buying is expected to vary, though consumer focus on services is expected to increase.

This is due to the expectation of lessened COVID-19 threats, as well as a reserve of savings by consumers. In addition, there is an expectation that wage gains should increase through this year. Despite the situation in Russia and Ukraine, the global economy has remained better than expected. Retail sales have been rebounding in both the European Union and the U.S.

Cloud, who serves on the House Agriculture Committee and the House Oversight Committee, said that America needed to move quickly to reassert itself.

“We have maybe one last chance in the next five years to right this ship,’’ Cloud said.

“Oil and gas revenues are going overseas. Manufacturing is going overseas,’’ Cloud said. “We need to bring oil and gas back to this country and manufacturing back.’’

“I don’t think the U.S. is at the end of its history, but we would be negligent to not realize it’s possible.’’

In addition to the problems with the workforce and manufacturing, Cloud said other issues the country is facing is an increased sense of lawlessness as well as lax enforcement of immigration on the Texas-Mexico border.

“Unless we embrace solutions, it will come at the expense of our law-abiding citizens,’’ Cloud said.

By focusing on returning America to a dominant role in the world, he said the entire world would benefit, because the United States supports countries across the globe. He said the U.S. does have a unique role in the world, philosophically based in liberty and justice through the Constitution. Those principles are what have inspired people from around the world to wish to come here, he said.

“The America-first agenda is what is best for the world,’’ Cloud said in an interview after his presentation to the Chamber. “We’re really blessed for a reason.’’