2019 in Photographs


Leah Matocha, of Victoria, plays the organ for children during the Summer Pipe Organ Experience hosted by the Victoria Crossroads Chapter of the American Guild of Organists at Trinity Lutheran Church. Matocha is a musician at the church and has been playing the organ since she was a teenager.

 Shelby Miller | samiller@vicad.com

Three rodeo contestants take a break between events at the Texas High School Rodeo Association Region 7 Rodeo at the Brackenridge Main Event Center in Edna.

Imagery is powerful and has the ability to evoke emotions in viewers, paint a vivid picture of a situation and give readers a glimpse into a person’s life and their experiences. Photographs move us and teach us about other people.

Emree Weaver

Emree Weaver - Photo Editor and Chief Photographer

I have always been fascinated by human nature. When I was in college, I thought I wanted to be an anthropologist, but somehow I found my way to documentary photography, a natural transition for someone entranced by stories.

As the photo editor and chief photographer at the Victoria Advocate, it’s been a pleasure telling your stories over the past year and working with our staff photographers as they go out on photo assignments.

Our community offers us many exciting, tragic and heartwarming stories to photograph.

One of the greatest honors is having a person open up their life for us to document so we can share the importance of their story. It’s also a great responsibility, and we strive to take great care in the way we visually tell your stories.

Here is a collection of my favorite photographs from 2019 from your Advocate photographers. We hope to bring you many more moving visual stories in the year to come.


Reice Tibiletti testifies as Mollie Brown during a mock trial for the captain of the Titanic put on by the eighth-grade literature class at Our Lady of Victory Catholic School.

Stephen Diebel, owner of Diebel Cattle Co., right, and ranch foreman Jonathan Graber administer vaccines to one of the ranch’s heifers.

2018 Little Mister Cowboy Major Monney hides from the crowd beside 2018 Junior Queen Victoria Macie Kolodziejczyk after being asked a question onstage during the 2019 Queen Victoria Pageant.

Aloe 4-H Club members Kourtney John, 9, and sister Karley John, 12, prepare their heifers' stalls at the Victoria Community Center for the upcoming Livestock Show.

Alice Silvas walks toward her new home in Refugio before a wall-raising ceremony. Silvas had her home completely rebuilt by Golden Crescent Habitat for Humanity after Hurricane Harvey left her home damaged and infested with mold in August 2017.

Alex Shaw, 10, enters Palace Bingo for the 22nd anniversary event. Alex won $700 the previous night and used his winnings to purchase a cellphone. He came back to try his luck again before returning home to Dallas with his family.

Eveline Bethune, co-owner of Texian Bookstore, poses for a portrait outside of the historic home where the store will be housed in downtown Victoria.

Jacob Amezquita, 17, stands in the backyard of his south Victoria home. The Victoria West High School senior was permanently disabled in a wreck that killed his mother and a family friend. “It just helped me grow up and made me realize the world isn’t perfect and sometimes things just happen, and there’s not really anything you can do about it,” he said.

Cole Moore, Hunt Elementary School fifth-grader, sits in his mother’s lap and holds her hand before competing the Region 3 Spelling Bee in Victoria.

Reenactors perform a recreation of the occupation of Presidio La Bahía in Goliad. 2019 marked the 34th annual reenactment of the Goliad Massacre, and the event draws thousands of visitors from all over Texas.

Cynthia Rojas waves to spectators during the Art Car Parade on Main Street in downtown Victoria.

Kaybree Edward’s feet dangle from a truck bed where she watches Patrick being bathed during a charity dog wash event hosted by the Air Force JROTC Cadets from East, West and Liberty Academy at Foxy Hound Pet Spa.

Our Lady of Sorrows Ballet Folklorico Director Janie Rubio holds a headpiece to a Concheros costume to be worn by 7-year-old Sophia Ortiz.

Trinity Episcopal School students pose for a photo during the school’s sixth annual end-of-year parade to celebrate the graduation of the eighth-grade class.

Cy Cole, 10, walks to the chutes for the first of two bull rides during practice outside of Goliad.

Kinley Caylor, 2, looks into the candy cabinet at Twin Dolphins Theater in Port Lavaca.

Pianist Ekaterina Tangarova performs at Trinity Episcopal Church during the Victoria Bach Festival.

Texas Water Safari participants and spectators gather at the Meadows Center in San Marcos for the start of the race.

Competitors cheer on Matt Thomas, 46, of Kansas City, and Clayton Amacker, 34, of Austin, pilot boat 2070 to the finish line of the Texas Water Safari in Seadrift. This was the first time the two competed in the annual race.

Donna Shook, 54, looks through a crystal ball inside her store, Something Magical, in Victoria.

The Southpaw Band plays music while couples dance at Sweet Home Hall. Tim Boswell, co-owner of the community center, also known as Sweet Home Hall, purchased the property in May with three friends in an attempt to preserve its history.

John Quast, a World War II veteran, stands for a portrait in an exhibit honoring World War II heroes from Yoakum inside the Yoakum Heritage Museum.

Beachgoers watch the Fourth of July fireworks show on King Fisher Beach in Port O’Connor. The fireworks were fired electronically so the show could last about 30 minutes.

A crew member from the boat Bella Donna helps carry the tail end of a tuna to be weighed in during the finals of the Lonestar Shootout in Port O’Connor. This tuna weighed in at 115.5 pounds.

Kate Klimist, left, and her mother Laura relax backstage in the dressing room during the intermission of "Mamma Mia!" at the Leo J. Welder Center in downtown Victoria. The mother-daughter acting duo portrayed the roles of mother and daughter, Donna and Sophie, in the hit musical.

Twin brothers Xavier, left, and Isaiah Baladez, 9, look out the bus window as the sun rises on their route to Aloe Elementary on the first day of school.

Wallace "Tray" McNary, 45, and Michelle McNary, 37, have been living in their vehicle for the past four months while they try to find work after moving back to Victoria. Tray said the ordinance under review by the Victoria City Council, which would make it an offense for anyone to camp in primarily residential areas or designated historic districts in the city, will place a burden on Victoria’s homeless residents without helping address homelessness.

Hairstylist Sylvia De La Garza and Esperanza Buentello’s mother, Melissa, position and pin her crown on her head after her hair is curled. Esperanza was given a second chance to finish her Quinceañera celebration, thanks to donations from community members, after the first event was cut short due to a power outage.

From left, Gin Major, Nancy Kneupper, Rhonda Murphy, Marti Cryst and Cynthia Merrill, of the Texas Gypsies Bellydance Troupe, perform traditional belly dances during the Flip Flop Festival in Port Lavaca. It was the second year these women had traveled to the festival from the Rockport area.

Debra Chronister works on restoring the Jesus with the Sacred Heart statue, which belongs to the historic church in McFaddin that was damaged in Hurricane Harvey.

Mayor Rawley McCoy delivers the keynote address during the 9/11 memorial ceremony at the Victoria Community Center.

Michael Roe, left, shows his father Arthur Roe his self-made plane, the Cozy Mark IV, after flying into the Victoria Regional Airport from Lake Havasu City, Ariz. This was the first time Arthur had seen the finished plane that took Michael 17 years to build.

Phillip Perez operates the cotton picker to harvest the last of Mike Watz's cotton fields in El Campo in late September. Rainfall from earlier in the week made the ground very soggy and they wouldn't normally harvest in such conditions, but with more rain expected in the coming days, Watz decided to finish harvesting his product before the predicted rain has a chance to ruin his cotton yield.

From left, Andrew Gray, Jameson Moore and Kevin Malcolm lie in the grass and entertain themselves in the Texian encampment in Branch Park in Goliad during a reenactment event.

George Hyak blows out the candles on his 100th birthday cake at Trinity Episcopal Church in Victoria.

Kolee Fojtik, 15, sits in a cage with a deer who was hit by a car. Kolee soaked the injured leg in Epsom salt water to clean and flush out the wound.

Paycheck, of Worthington, Minn., runs across North Gonzales Street after winning the Great Gobbler Gallop during the 47th annual Turkeyfest in Cuero.

Jacob Fuentez, 15, stands at attention with his mellophone during a band rehearsal at Victoria West High School.

Eddie Ford walks through dust kicked up after pushing some cattle into a pen on foot.

Amanda Rodriguez plays with her daughter Olivia, 3, on the swingset in the backyard of her family's home in Port Lavaca. Five years ago, Rodriguez lost her prematurely born son eight days after his birth. She says she found community through Angel Babies Victoria, a support group for women who have experienced miscarriage, stillbirth or early infant loss.

William Bruce “Bull” Ellis, 94, poses for a portrait in his home in Edna. Ellis is a WWII Navy Veteran who enlisted with the Houston Volunteers at age 17 in 1942 and is the only member of this group who is still alive.

Kim Maddux Stafford stands inside the utility room of her new home in Seadrift that she and her family received through the Homeowner Assistance Program from the Texas General Land Office. After more than two years of living in hotels and with other family members, Maddux Stafford and her family finally returned home just in time for Thanksgiving.

Josh Kaspar hugs Krystal Patek on the opening night of the Shiner Gaslight Theatre’s fall production of “The Savannah Sipping Society.” This was Kaspar’s 46th Gaslight production to act in, and she watched Patek grow up in the theater while her dad performed in plays.

Raelyn Brooks, 11, looks in awe at decorated Christmas trees with Pamela Brooks during the 32nd annual Christmas Tree Forest at the Yoakum Heritage Museum.

David Nevarez, of El Paso, laughs with his former classmates while pulling apart pork at Dudley Elementary, where they gathered to volunteer and cook meals for families in the community.

Emree Weaver is the Chief Photographer at the Victoria Advocate. She can be reached at (361) 580-6584 or eweaver@vicad.com.

