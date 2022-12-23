With worries of the COVID-19 pandemic subsiding, couples are gathering family and friends for one of the most special days of their lifetime.
The bride and groom make many choices about how they want to celebrate a major milestone, meaning the big day itself is personalized.
There are many ways to make a wedding unique, but love and passion is often at the root of it all.
In the last two years, we have learned to not take an in-person party for granted, as there is something powerful about cheering on loved ones who are about to start a new chapter in their lives.
The following two couples shared how they put together a memory they will never forget.
Claire Hudgeons and Lee Kusy
Age and Occupation: Claire, 30, an elementary school teacher; Lee, 33, an electrical engineer
City of residence: Schulenburg
Wedding date: March 12, 2022
Location: Gruene Estate in New Braunfels
Wedding Colors: Mauve, gold and champagne accents
Wedding Photographer: Hannah Charis Photography
How did you meet?
Lee and I met on the dating app Hinge right before Christmas 2019. We decided to meet in person for the first time about a week later. We kept it very casual by going to the Victoria Mall, had Chick-fil-A for lunch, and then saw a movie. It was awkward, but enjoyable, so we agreed to meet again a few days later. The rest is history.
What advice do you have for others planning a wedding?
Have an idea of your budget ahead of time. It’s easy to lose control and spend too much when you’re booking vendors, so keep track of all of your expenses closely. Also, there will be things that don’t go according to plan. You will notice them, but no one else will know any different. It’s OK to be bothered by it, but don’t let it ruin your experience or memories.
What memories of your wedding day have stuck with you?
Remembering the look on Lee’s face when he first saw me coming down the aisle is my favorite memory of the day. We also did a first touch before the ceremony, which was so special. It gave us a chance to talk a little bit after not being together all day before the big moment and helped to calm both our nerves.
What is something from your wedding experience that made the day special to you?
Having all of our family and closest friends in one place, especially after the pandemic, was really special. We are both the kind of people who usually keep to ourselves and don’t seek attention, but knowing that everyone took time out of their lives to celebrate us meant a lot. We definitely enjoyed having that one day be all about us.
Heather Krischke and Jacob Coffey
Age and Occupation: Heather, 31, a nurse; Jacob, 31, an electrical apprentice
City of Residence: Victoria
Wedding date: Oct. 8, 2022
Location: Tin Spur Ranch in Inez.
Wedding colors: Plum and hunter green.
Wedding photographer: Lasting Details by Lauren
How did you meet?
We met in October 2012 at Cactus Canyon
What advice do you have for others planning a wedding?
Start planning as soon as you pick a date. Know your must-haves and your budget. Don't worry about what anyone else is doing, it's about you and your partner.
What memories of your wedding day have stuck with you?
The excitement and the look on my husband's face meeting him at the altar. I will never forget that.
What is something from your wedding experience that made the day special to you?
Being surrounded by our closest family and friends. We felt so much love and support. It was amazing that even friends from out of state made the trip to celebrate with us.