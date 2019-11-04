Industrial sweeps Nixon-Smiley in bi-district round

The Industrial Cobras faced off against the Nixon-Smiley Mustangs Monday evening at Victoria East High School to start the 3A Regions 2 & 4 Playoff Tournament, winning in straight sets, 25-21, 25-13, 25-11. The match started with Industrial and Smiley-Nixon matching each other point for point with Industrial toughing it out and coming back at the end of the set to win 25-21 with big plays by senior Kylann Griffith and junior Allie Eschenberg.
Industrial settled in during the second set and started showing why they have been a force to be reckoned with this season, dominating the Mustangs 25-13. The cobras were hitting on all cylinders and all facets of their game with Griffith contributing 3 aces, 6 kills, 14 assists, and 10 digs.
“This has been the story of our lives with these girls. They need a little while to warm up before they get into it.” said Industrial head coach Kelsey Vasquez. We talked about some things that were open then they came out and killed it the second and third sets”, added Vasquez.
The Cobras controlled the third set even more, holding Nixon to only 11 points, winning it 25-11, and cementing the victory behind stellar play by Eschenberg, who finished the night with 4 aces, 1 kill, and 10 digs, and also by Lauren Williams who finished the night with 2 aces, 10 kills, 14 assists, and 7 digs.
“Nixon-Smiley played a great game, they were really scrappy, more scrappy than we actually expected, “ said coach Vasquez.
“The first set was tough because of nerves and just trying to settle into the gym,” said Industrial senior Kylann Griffith.
“But, the second and third set we started talking more and getting more comfortable and finally started clicking,” Griffith added.
Industrial moves on in the tournament and will face the winner of Blanco and Comfort.
“Moving forward we need to work on our communication because we had some miscommunication in the back row. We could also work on our setting and placement as well,” said Griffith.
“With Blanco or Comfort coming up we don’t need to change much,” said coach Vasquez. “We just need to stay focused, go point to point every time, remember that every point matters and no game is bigger than another, and just keep it consistent,” added Vasquez.
